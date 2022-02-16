4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $2,000,000

Simply stunning waterfront beauty with amazing sunset views! Meticulously built & maintained full brick home on 1.5 acres features a private pier & dock that has been dredged with 10' at low pond & beautiful big water views. You'll be impressed from the moment you walk in with custom details throughout & lots of natural light. The 2 story Great Room features a wall of windows, soaring & lighted coffered ceilings, luxurious moldings, gas fireplace & BIG sunset lake views. Includes a Large Main floor primary bedroom, gourmet Kitchen, SS & granite. The lower level is perfect for entertainment with a huge wet bar with gorgeous granite island & eating area, Media Room, bedroom, office, full bath & lots of storage plus a large workshop that opens to the exterior. The lower level Media Room also opens to a large screen porch & stunning waterfront views. A pool is possible on this Certified Wildlife Habitat property that is masterfully landscaped & ideally located near shopping & restaurants.