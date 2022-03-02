Simply stunning sunrise beauty in a quiet Lake Norman main channel cove. VRBO ready, currently sleeps 8, easy to maintain vinyl siding. This home features a private covered dock & a boathouse with large decks for all your entertainment needs. Great Room features a wall of windows to take in BIG waterfront views & gas fireplace. Open floorplan, gorgeous gourmet kitchen featuring white cabinets with an eat at island, granite & stainless steel appliances. 2nd floor features the Romantic Primary Bedroom suite with private balcony, gas fire place & luxury bath. The office is located across the hall. 3 Bedrooms on main level & updated luxury bath. Lower level is prime for fun & entertainment including a media/billiard area, plus large utility/storage room. Ideally located with quick commute to Charlotte, shopping & restaurants. No HOA. Large 3 plus car garage with unfinished 2nd floor has huge future potential. Fenced backyard & circular drive with room for an RV& electric hookup.
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.
- Updated
HICKORY—North Iredell had no intention of leaving Hickory without a win Thursday night. The body language and focus made that much clear. Not …
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in the 1000 block of Fifth Street.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
- Updated
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
- Updated
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
- Updated
Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.