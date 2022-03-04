This home has it ALL!! Spectacular 4BR 4BA Waterfront Home-nothing short of perfection. Attention to detail around every corner. House remodeled features: Granite countertops, Oversized Garage with Shop area, Dumb Waiter for easy access from garage to upstairs, Heated Garage Bath. Additional features include: Open floor plan, Custom kitchen w island, master suite w FP, walk in closet, lakeside recreation rm, enjoy the fabulous sunset main channel views from the lakeside sunroom, all trex decks with vinyl rails. Concrete walkway to covered pier, double jetski lift, sandy beach, rip rap shoreline and main channel w protected dock and sandy beach. Covered patio and lower level screened porch, asphalt drive to freestanding storage building with power. Irrigation system, low voltage lighting and exceptional landscaping. Could be used as an Air B&B as this location is outstanding with easy access to I-77 and shopping, No HOA, no restrictions and ready to move in.Call Jon Grigorian Lakeshore Realty, Inc. 704-696-2200
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,699,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
- Updated
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 13-19.
After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
- Updated
Two more candidates entered the race Friday seeking to become mayor of Statesville.
- Updated
The pothole that closed both lanes of Interstate 40 in October needs additional repairs and will mean a lane closure for the next few days.