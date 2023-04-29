Gorgeous proposed custom home to be built by Foundation Homes Residential on this premium level waterfront lot with over 200ft of shoreline on desirable Kiser Island. This contemporary design with large windows and decking on the waterside provides for amazing west facing views and breathtaking sunsets. Attention to detail in this home includes...Main Level: Guest bedroom suite w/full bath; mud room 2nd Level: Gourmet kitchen w/gas cooktop and hood, granite counters, large eat-in island, custom cabinets; dining area; 2 story great room w/large windows and sliding doors leading out to covered deck, gas log fireplace; master suite w/dual vanities & tiled walk in shower, private deck; half bath 3rd Level: 2 Bedrooms, full bath, and loft area. Please see attached feature sheet for all the details of this dream home.
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,678,278
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fire damages at least 3 buildings in historic downtown Statesville on Tuesday; GG's owner: Everything's a loss
Three buildings in historic downtown Statesville were damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, with roofs collapsing on at least two buildings.
A 16-year-old was shot along Inglewood Road in Statesville early Tuesday morning.
An overnight fire damaged several businesses in downtown Statesville.
The show will go on for Theatre Statesville, even if the space it occupied on Broad Street was completely destroyed by a fire in downtown Stat…
An explosion was reported at a metal company on Salisbury Road in Statesville on Wednesday.