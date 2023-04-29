Fantastic home proposed by Foundation Homes on this stunning waterfront lot, complete with new boat ramp, floating dock and beach...Features include primary bedroom on the main, study or 2nd bedroom with full bath, custom kitchen with large eat at island. Gas fireplace in living room. 3 bedrooms and a bonus on the upper level, 3 car garage, screened back porch... Feature sheet is attached with all the details available, photos not actual home/lot/dock are representation only.