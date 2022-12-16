Beautiful, Farmhouse style custom built Landon Plan by Foundation Homes to be built on this Amazing level waterfront lot with breathtaking views. .Features include Primary Bedroom on the main, office or 2nd BR w/full bath on main, custom kitchen w/large eat in island; Gas fireplace in GR; Lots of windows across the back to allow for picturesque lake views; 3 bedrooms & a bonus upstairs with 2 full baths; covered back porch; 3 car garage; Screened in Back Porch with Vaulted Cedar Ceiling... high quality craftsmanship throughout this home. Feature sheet is attached for all the details. Located off the causeway on desirable Kiser Island with main channel west facing views. This lot has approx. 133 ft of shoreline. Wooded lot which provides for privacy. Duke Energy Lake Services have reviewed this lot and it meets their guidelines for an application for a pier permit.
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,566,975
Related to this story
Most Popular
After nearly 40 years of serving up breakfast and lunch with a smile, Sunshine’s Café has become something of a local institution.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 27-Dec. 3.
A Statesville man has been charged in the death of his father, whose body was found last week on Parkertown Road.
A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for an armed robbery as he was on his way to a local elementary school to possibly pick up his child, I…
Santa Claus was indeed coming to town as he rode on top of a Statesville Fire Department truck at the tail end of the 2022 Statesville Christm…
Azontay Sherrill and Quinton Kasey pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder and will receive sentences of more than 15 year…
In an effort to better meet immediate, growing health care needs in Statesville, Iredell Health System announced it will open an extended hour…
A man who was shot on Thanksgiving Day has died.
Iredell COAST will be on the move again soon.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. For more information regarding specific plo…