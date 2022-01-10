Welcome to your Lake Norman WATERFRONT Dream Home! Located on the Main Channel of Lake Norman, w/ a Boat Slip, Boat Ramp, Covered Dock & approx. 102' of Shoreline & NO HOA! Gorgeous Full Brick Custom split-level home, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious office. Breathtaking Lake Views from almost every room! Enjoy your eat-in kitchen that opens to the dining room, and gather in the great room or socialize in the lower-level family room & the wet bar room. Snuggle up by one of the two see-through fireplaces for a cozy night. 3 car garage has a generator hookup, double garage door at the front and one at the back to easily access your lake toys. Make a drink & watch the lake activities from your large deck or grab your toys and join in the fun. You will feel like you’re at a Lakeside Retreat all year round. The whole home was just repainted, brand new carpeting & light fixtures. Close to shopping & restaurants w/ low Catawba County Taxes. HURRY, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Troutman man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Salisbury Highway.
- Updated
A Statesville woman and a 16-year-old were killed in a head-on crash on Taylorsville Highway near Lippard Farm Road on Monday morning.
It’s now called Little G’s Barbershop in Hickory, but even when it was called simply The Barber Shop, it was always Little G’s.
OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe stole the ball at midcourt and drove in for a two-handed jam to open the scoring Friday night against Stat…
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Taylorsville man after they said he received money for renovations on a house, but he never did…
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Cyianna Ashley Woods, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, to 60 months in prison Thursday on wi…
- Updated
A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…