4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,239,000

Welcome to your Lake Norman WATERFRONT Dream Home! Located on the Main Channel of Lake Norman, w/ a Boat Slip, Boat Ramp, Covered Dock & approx. 102' of Shoreline & NO HOA! Gorgeous Full Brick Custom split-level home, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious office. Breathtaking Lake Views from almost every room! Enjoy your eat-in kitchen that opens to the dining room, and gather in the great room or socialize in the lower-level family room & the wet bar room. Snuggle up by one of the two see-through fireplaces for a cozy night. 3 car garage has a generator hookup, double garage door at the front and one at the back to easily access your lake toys. Make a drink & watch the lake activities from your large deck or grab your toys and join in the fun. You will feel like you’re at a Lakeside Retreat all year round. The whole home was just repainted, brand new carpeting & light fixtures. Close to shopping & restaurants w/ low Catawba County Taxes. HURRY, THIS WON'T LAST LONG!