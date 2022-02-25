4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,077,625

New construction LKN area! Enter this Craftsman style home from its large front porch, move through the foyer into the Gourmet kitchen and dining area featuring large kitchen island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large Master on the main level and master bath featuring a large shower and freestanding tub option. Other features include a 2 car side load garage and 3rd car utility garage. The upper floor includes 3 additional bedrooms and a loft area. Osprey Cove located in Terrell, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.