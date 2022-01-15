New construction LKN area! Enter this Craftsman style home from its large front porch, move through the foyer into the Gourmet kitchen and dining area featuring large kitchen island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Large Master on the main level and master bath featuring a large shower and freestanding tub option. Other features include a 2 car side load garage and 3rd car utility garage. The upper floor includes 3 additional bedrooms and a loft area. Osprey Cove located in Terrell, NC boasts great schools and an easy commute to Charlotte.
4 Bedroom Home in Terrell - $1,050,104
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a winter storm warning for Iredell County that will go into effect at midnig…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
A chase Monday night led to the arrest of a South Carolina man.
- Updated
Elon redshirt freshman football player Jabril Williams (Statesville H.S.) was named to Phil Steele’s FCS Freshman All-American team this week.
As the crane moved one of the small homes through the air near Fifth Street Ministries, there was a bit of nervousness in the air as well. Tha…
- Updated
CULLOWHEE – James D. Hogan has been appointed assistant vice chancellor for engagement at Western Carolina University.
Statesville native Breon Borders made three solo tackles Sunday in the Arizona Cardinals’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 2-8.