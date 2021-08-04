Enjoy a beautiful sunrise overlooking Lake Hickory on the large back deck of this gorgeous home! This home features an open floor plan, 4 bedrooms and 4 Bathrooms with stunning lake views from every bedroom! Master Bedroom is complete with his and her bathrooms joined by a large walk-in closet! NEW kitchen update with amazing new granite counter tops, larger island and new 33" stainless steel farmhouse sink, smart HQ GE oven (Alexa & Google enabled)and new GE Convection Microwave! Media closet with a built in safe and security monitor. Finished basement perfect for entertaining with a projection TV, full kitchen with stunning granite counter tops and tiled back-splash & a MUST SEE walk-in shower!! TOO MANY EXTRAS TO LIST!!! NO HOA fees & Deeded lake access. New roof 7/2020. New gutters 5/2020. New hardwoods 5/2020. Silt pond in the back yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A statewide mask mandate will lapse Friday, but Gov. Roy Cooper said the state strongly encourages North Carolinians to follow the latest advi…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Schools are still out in Iredell County, but more than 1,200 students are a step closer to being ready to return after the Back 2 School Bash …