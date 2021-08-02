This home is all about living large, 2280 sqft! Enjoy everyday... whether at your coffee bar, quite private office or relaxing times with friends and family inside or outside the home, take adventure outside on the 1.3+ acre lot... THIS IS HOME! Stony Point is centrally located- Statesville & Taylorsville are just a 15 min drive! Elem school just a 5 minute walk away! A Clayton built home with features that will please! The expansive floor plan provides the perfect split bedroom design. Enjoy a centrally located living room, kitchen, dining area, laundry, and full bath. To one side of the central area is the master suite with stunning finishes and "WOW" what a bathroom and closet! On the other side- living areas with 3 beds, office, den and jack-jill bathroom. Board and batten siding, Duracraft cabinets, stainless appliances, farmhouse style vanities, closet space... Wow- Wow- Wow! The HUGE lot is ready for outdoor fun & games - possibly a pool later on! Take a look today! Call Cory Klassett, with Re/Max Legendary to view. Cory @ 828-446-4589
4 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $268,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
A fatal fire is under investigation on Loram Drive, near Troutman Tuesday night.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths after a fire Tuesday night in Troutman on Loram Drive.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
Two Iredell County coaches have been selected to coach in the 2022 East-West All-Star football game in Greensboro, the N.C. Coaches Associatio…
- Updated
A Mooresville teacher has been charged with soliciting photos of a 15-year-old girl through SnapChat.
- Updated
Iredell-Statesville Schools students and staff will have the option of wearing a mask when classes get under way next month.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…