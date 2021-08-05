This home is all about living large, 2280 sqft! Enjoy everyday... whether at your coffee bar, quite private office or relaxing times with friends and family inside or outside the home, take adventure outside on the 1.3+ acre lot... THIS IS HOME! Stony Point is centrally located- Statesville & Taylorsville are just a 15 min drive! Elem school just a 5 minute walk away! A Clayton built home with features that will please! The expansive floor plan provides the perfect split bedroom design. Enjoy a centrally located living room, kitchen, dining area, laundry, and full bath. To one side of the central area is the master suite with stunning finishes and "WOW" what a bathroom and closet! On the other side- living areas with 3 beds, office, den and jack-jill bathroom. Board and batten siding, Duracraft cabinets, stainless appliances, farmhouse style vanities, closet space... Wow- Wow- Wow! The HUGE lot is ready for outdoor fun & games - possibly a pool later on! Take a look today! Call Cory Klassett, with Re/Max Legendary to view. Cory @ 828-446-4589
4 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $254,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…