This Classic, Brick Ranch offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, Owners bedroom has a full bathroom. Dining Room with beautiful French Doors, Kitchen area has plenty of cabinetry, counter space and pantry. Family Room with gas fireplace and plenty of windows to let the sunshine in! Lovely Crown & Base Moldings, throughout the home, add charm and character to this vintage classic. Laundry Area is conveniently located between Kitchen and Owners Bedroom with access to backyard. Unfinished utility basement has access through the back of home. **Brand New Items: Roof (50 year, installed 2/2021), Dishwasher, Sump Pump, Basement Door. ** Newer updates: Replacement Windows, Light & Plumbing Fixtures, Bathroom remodel, HVAC-A/C 2019. Stony Point Elementary is right down the road! **Multiple Offers Received**
4 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $179,000
