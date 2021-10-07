 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $115,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS AND FIRST TIME HOME BUYERS!!! This two story bungalow in Stony Point is perfect for investors or first time home buyers. This 4 bed/ 2 bath home will not last long with limited supply in the area. It has a spacious porch and nice size back yard on a half acre. This house has many rooms for family or roommates. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup is right off the back door of the house. New roof and new air compressor installed in 2021. Seller is selling house As Is.

