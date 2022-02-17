 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $99,000

Investors special, AS IS WHERE IS SELLER TO MAKE NO REPAIRS. This home was converted into a two family home and because of Historical Society restrictions it can only be remodeled as a single family home. Outside remodeling must be approved by the Historical Society. All appliances were left from previous owners and sellers make no representation as to their functionality. Excellent location close to Downtown Statesville w/rare 3-4 car gravel parking area in the back. 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths on Main. Upstairs Bedroom & Bonus Room.

