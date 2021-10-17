Great investment opportunity in Statesville! This fixer upper bungalow is priced low with tons of potential! Just off HWY 70 in Statesville, this home is convenient to the Statesville Regional Airport and I-77. Hard to find in an older home, the 2 full baths and large bedroom sizes offer tons of potential. Other original details like hardwood floors also offer extra character, and is ready for your personal touches. Sold as-is, no repairs will be made.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $90,000
