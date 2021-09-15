Custom built, Stately, 4 BR, 5.1 BA, brick home, 2 acres w/5 car garage, 2 Owner's Suites; 1 on main & 1 upstairs, In-law apartment w/separate entrance & keypad, 4 Fireplaces; all have new gas logs w/remotes, custom made mantles, spacious rooms, remodeled kitchen, large island, beautiful cabinetry w/granite throughout, new gas cooktop 2021, dedicated fitness room, media room, billiards room/play room, new 50 gal hot water heater 2021 & new paint throughout. Car enthusiasts will love the new 24x36 detached 3 car garage, all brick, vaulted ceilings, fully insulated, heated/cooled, granite counters, insulated 8' doors. Wired for 220 welder, 50 amp RV connection, external compressor, etc. Best of everything! This one has it all. Lots of storage, wood flooring, perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located near I-77 & I-40. This is a true gem located in a quiet, well established neighborhood w/curbs & street lighting where pride of ownership shines! Low Iredell taxes. Move-in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $874,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The search for an Iredell County murder suspect is over after U.S. Marshals and Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrell Danta…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,780 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase o…
- Updated
Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …