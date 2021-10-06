Stunning custom built 4 BR, 5 1/2 BA, brick home w/2 Acres & 5 car garage, 2 Primary BRs: 1 on main & 1 up, In-law apartment w/private entrance & keypad, 4 Fireplaces; all w/new gas logs, remotes & custom-made mantles, huge rooms, remodeled kitchen w/large island, new gas cooktop, solid wood cabinetry & granite throughout. Media room, 4 seasons room, gym, pool room/rec room, maintenance free trex deck out back. new 50-gal hot water heater & new paint throughout. Car enthusiasts dream: 24x36 detached, brick 3 car garage, vaulted ceilings, fully insulated, heated/cooled, granite counters, insulated 8' doors. Wired for welder, 50-amp RV connection, exterior compressor, etc. Best of everything! This one has it all. Lots of storage, Beautiful wood flooring, perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located near I-77 & I-40. This is a true gem located in a quiet, well established, desirable neighborhood w/curbs & street lighting where pride of ownership shines! Move-in ready! Low Iredell taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $864,900
