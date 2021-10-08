WOW - What A View! Enjoy the fantastic outdoor living spaces this home offers on the shores of Lake Norman. If you are looking for a place to kick back and relax, you can enjoy dining on your wonderful balcony or sitting by a fire on your terrace after a day of boating, skiing, or fishing - this home has it all covered. With the primary bedroom on the main and the game room and three additional bedrooms downstairs there is plenty of room to spread out. Nestled between Statesville and Lake Norman State Park this is the perfect spot for year round living or a weekend getaway. Within 15 minutes of dining and entertainment as well as less than one hour from Charlotte or Greensboro Airports. The proximity to Charlotte offers collegiate and pro sporting events, the theater, museums, motorsports, and fine dining. Don't miss the array of landscaping that will afford serenity and privacy without obstructing you view!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Zootastic Park in Troutman was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture for several violations in August, but owner Scottie Brown …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
- Updated
Law enforcement deployed canines, drones, and a helicopter in the search for a man in Troutman on Friday.
After several hours of searching by air and with canine units and drones, the search for a man who fled on foot after a chase was suspended la…
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
A child's body was secretly buried in Iredell County. High Point police have charged two people with concealing the death.
- Updated
The baby boy was born in September in High Point
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise funds needed to build a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
- Updated
Vince Lombardi once said, “The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose…
- Updated
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a felony drug charge.
- Updated
Good neighbors helped save a Statesville man’s home from sustaining more damage and possibly saved his and his father’s lives Tuesday.