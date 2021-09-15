OUTDOOR and CAR enthusiasts don’t want to miss this home with 2700sf detached garage. Great home office set-up. 10 quiet acres with creek, close to amenities and easy access to I-40 and I-77. Custom brick 4 BR, 3.5 BA, quality construction, master on main, walk-in closet, large shower and bath, gourmet kitchen under cabinet lighting, pot filler, custom cabinetry and crown molding throughout. Finished basement with 2nd master, entertainment area, second kitchen and laundry. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, jack-n-jill bath, large bonus. Beautiful hardwood floors 1st and 2nd floors. Plus ceramic tile and stained concrete. Deck and lower level covered outdoor space for entertaining. 3 new HVAC systems. Drive down a driveway to a full brick separate 2700sf 4 car garage/workshop with epoxy floors, and an automotive 7000 lb hydraulic lift, 220 outlets, full bath, fully conditioned with heat and air. Finished room with hardwood floors above the garage. Exterior carport for storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $798,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The search for an Iredell County murder suspect is over after U.S. Marshals and Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrell Danta…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,780 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase o…
- Updated
Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …