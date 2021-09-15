4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $798,000

OUTDOOR and CAR enthusiasts don’t want to miss this home with 2700sf detached garage. Great home office set-up. 10 quiet acres with creek, close to amenities and easy access to I-40 and I-77. Custom brick 4 BR, 3.5 BA, quality construction, master on main, walk-in closet, large shower and bath, gourmet kitchen under cabinet lighting, pot filler, custom cabinetry and crown molding throughout. Finished basement with 2nd master, entertainment area, second kitchen and laundry. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, jack-n-jill bath, large bonus. Beautiful hardwood floors 1st and 2nd floors. Plus ceramic tile and stained concrete. Deck and lower level covered outdoor space for entertaining. 3 new HVAC systems. Drive down a driveway to a full brick separate 2700sf 4 car garage/workshop with epoxy floors, and an automotive 7000 lb hydraulic lift, 220 outlets, full bath, fully conditioned with heat and air. Finished room with hardwood floors above the garage. Exterior carport for storage.