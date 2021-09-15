4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $789,000

Location, location, location. Enjoy absolute privacy in this luxurious, private, gardener's paradise, perfectly landscaped on over 2.3 acres of partially wooded land just 40 min from Charlotte, 90 min from Asheville, 30 minutes to Winston Salem and 18 minutes to jet landing capacity airport. Over 4000sq ft on three levels, bedrooms and bathrooms on main and upper; lower level perfect for additional entertaining or office. Embrace the chill of fall and winter in front of one of three wood-burning fireplaces. Relax on any of the four patios or enjoy sunsets over the pond from the front porch. Park your vehicles in the spacious 4-car garage with workshop and gardening space. Second living area would be perfect for guest house/ Mother-in-law suite or Airbnb. This home is move in ready just add your personal imprint. HVACs, water heater and roof all replaced within the past two years. Plenty of room for a private four season pool and jacuzzi with winter pond view. More photos to follow.