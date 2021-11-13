The Farmstead is THE luxury modern farmhouse you've been looking for. This spacious, open floor plan includes a large gourmet kitchen that includes plenty of space for entertaining. Generous primary and secondary bedrooms and outdoor living areas, private boat launch and lake access. This proposed custom home is located in a beautiful waterfront community, walking distance from the lake and within minutes to shopping and restaurants. See MLS# 3728505 for lot only.For more information please call Naomi Race 704-774-9710 or Billy Race 704-909-8466 with Realty ONE Group Select. www.smilesandkeys.com
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $785,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 17-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released all-conference honors for volleyball, cross country and girls tennis on Sunday.
Iredell County finds itself in a new voting district this year for the state Senate election, but it will find the same Republican candidate o…
The Veterans Day celebration at West Iredell High School has always been a special event, but returning it indoors this year after the pandemi…