4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $749,899

BRING ALL OFFERS SELLER FORCED TO SELL DUE TO MOVING OUT OF STATE 17+ acres mostly pastures Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home has 2 bedrooms on the main level, wood burning fire place, hardwood floors, and charming farm style kitchen. The finished basement offers 2 more bedrooms, full bathroom/laundry room and it's own outside entrance. The Mother-in-law suite has hardwood floors, tongue and groove vaulted ceilings, kitchenette, full bathroom with large garden tub. A Morton Barn with 8(12x12) lighted stalls with mats, Dutch doors to outside runs, 12ft center aisle, huge tack room, and industrial fans for each stall for hot summer days. The barn also offers an apartment with living area, kitchen, full bathroom and its own outside entrance. The farm also features a 100x120 outdoor riding arena, run-shed with options to add more stalls, double carport used for tractor/hay storage. Theres also a smaller barn 2 more stalls, small paddock and workshop. New security cameras throughout farm