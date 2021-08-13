4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $699,000

Custom home located on two lots at the Statesville Country Club (SCC) on the 18th Fairway and Green. Attached two car double garage with work space and room for a golf cart. Mudroom/laundry entrance from the garage contains wet bar pantry and half bath. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and island. Gas range and double oven. Entrance and formal dining with beautiful wood and pocket doors. Bright open living area with large windows and rock fireplace. Attached back porch overlooking the golf course. Main level boasts two large bedrooms with bath and a half. One bedroom has two walk in closets one of which is cedar. The second bedroom has two built in closets. Upstairs large master suite with large windows and a balcony overlooking the golf course. Also a second bedroom. the second bedroom does not meet the MLS definition of "Closet". Landscaped yard with irrigation. HOA is voluntary & membership in the Country Club is is available. Seller will provide a one year Home Warranty.