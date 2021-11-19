BRING ALL OFFERS SELLER FORCED TO SELL DUE TO MOVING OUT OF STATE 17+ acres mostly pastures Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home has 2 bedrooms on the main level, wood burning fire place, hardwood floors, and charming farm style kitchen. The finished basement offers 2 more bedrooms, full bathroom/laundry room and it's own outside entrance. The Mother-in-law suite has hardwood floors, tongue and groove vaulted ceilings, kitchenette, full bathroom with large garden tub. A Morton Barn with 8(12x12) lighted stalls with mats, Dutch doors to outside runs, 12ft center aisle, huge tack room, and industrial fans for each stall for hot summer days. The barn also offers an apartment with living area, kitchen, full bathroom and its own outside entrance. The farm also features a 100x120 outdoor riding arena, run-shed with options to add more stalls, double carport used for tractor/hay storage. Theres also a smaller barn 2 more stalls, small paddock and workshop. New security cameras throughout farm
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $689,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s not often that one asks to be forcibly removed from a public meeting, but that’s what David Pressly did as he refused to leave Monday’s C…
The Statesville Police Department said there was no indication of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found at a local park Monday.
- Updated
It is the age old saying: It is hard to beat the same team twice. However, the No. 2 Statesville Greyhounds put that saying to bed on Friday n…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
An investigation is underway after a home under construction on Alpine Circle caught fire Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Stony Point man is facing a number of charges after being accused by a student at Mitchell Community College of sexual battery and stalking.
North Iredell High School will hold its Kings vs. Queens volleyball game at 4 p.m. Saturday in honor of legendary former Raiders volleyball co…
- Updated
A Stony Point man is facing sexual assault charges involving a minor, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
At Fort Dobbs Hardware Store in Statesville, siblings and co-owners Abby Patterson and Mark White use their late dad’s saying as their officia…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 31-Nov. 6.