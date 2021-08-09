Picturesque Equestrian Country Farm Estate Featuring a +/-4000 SF Log Home, 3 Car Garage, 4 Stall Barn & Fenced Pasture on 7 Acres! Inside Boast gorgeous Wood Finishes, an Expanded Ceiling Open Loft Great Room with Stone Fireplace opening to Updated Kitchen & Formal Dining. Exquisite Owner Retreat, Huge Closet & EnSuite with Jetted Tub & Tiled Shower with Dual Showerheads & Body Splash. Large Media Room/Office with it's own bath currently being used as a 5th BR. Bonus/Recreation Room that has it's own entrance from downstairs. Enjoy Relaxing Creekside on Your Covered Front Porch, Private Back Patio or Balcony privately surrounded by Trees. So Many Spaces to Play - whether in the Cleared Flat Meadow, He/She/It Shed, in the Raised Bed Garden, by the Grove of Fruit Trees, at the 4 Stall Horse Barn complete with electric & water, Hay Loft, Tack Room, Wash Room & Paddock area with Run In to Covered Shed or taking Ride in the Green Pasture - You'll Find a Place to Enjoy this Rustic Ranch!
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $675,000
