Stunning New Construction in the Dogwood Hills subdivision. Not quite completed, but planning to be completed by the end of August. The custom details of the home will overwhelm you everyday as you walk into your beautiful new home. Oak hardwood flooring throughout this 4 bedroom, 4 bath home. Beautiful marble inlay as you enter the front entryway and glancing to your right and the customized ceilings in the dining room. The exquisite bright open kitchen gleams with richness with it's quartz countertops and large island and stainless steel appliances. The large trek deck along the back of the house gives you the privacy you desire as you gaze into the wooded lot behind you. Pictures and updated floor plan to be added soon.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $649,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…