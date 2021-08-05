4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $649,000

Stunning New Construction in the Dogwood Hills subdivision. Not quite completed, but planning to be completed by the end of August. The custom details of the home will overwhelm you everyday as you walk into your beautiful new home. Oak hardwood flooring throughout this 4 bedroom, 4 bath home. Beautiful marble inlay as you enter the front entryway and glancing to your right and the customized ceilings in the dining room. The exquisite bright open kitchen gleams with richness with it's quartz countertops and large island and stainless steel appliances. The large trek deck along the back of the house gives you the privacy you desire as you gaze into the wooded lot behind you. Pictures and updated floor plan to be added soon.