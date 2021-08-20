4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $620,000

Custom Built Elegant Home with real Gourmet Kitchen: Large stain glass window over the front door, Gas Stove, with warming area, Convection Thermal Oven,2on oven, warming drawer overabundance of cabinets with pull out shelves and much more. Inground Lap Pool with vinyl fence and vinyl system deck on house. Hardwood and carpet on main level. New England fireplace with wood box, Master Closet and Bath is larger than most bedrooms with built in storage in both. Lap pool is 12x36 and is 6 ft. deep in the middle