4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $615,000

Beautiful, almost new, full-brick home located on over three acres in the desirable Reserve at Deer Crossing. This well maintained home offers a spacious open floor plan, plentiful light, two-story foyer, neutral paint and wide plank flooring. Kitchen features Shaker style cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, pot filler, breakfast bar with seating and adjacent breakfast area. Family room with wood burning fireplace, living room and dining room provide plenty of room for relaxing or entertaining. Oversized primary bedroom on the main level with a tray ceiling, walk-in closet and ensuite, which includes dual sinks, shower and separate soaking tub. Upstairs has three secondary bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a loft. Large deck looks out to the private, tree-lined yard. Low county taxes and convenient to I-77 and I-40.