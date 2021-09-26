4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $575,000

This beautiful full-brick home in the waterfront community of Windemere comes with a boat slip! Inside you'll find a very functional floor plan with options. The master suite is on the main level, an office with closet, and a guest bedroom with an adjacent bath. Two more bedrooms, a 3rd full bath, and a spacious bonus room are on the upper level. Above one of the two 2-car garages, you'll find an additional 318 sq. ft. flex space at the top of the stairs and through the hatch... heated/cooled via an Art Cool wall unit, it could be a teen suite, man cave, workout room or more! A great room with fireplace is open to the dining room, breakfast and kitchen. A 4-seasons room/sunroom at the rear of the home overlooks a large deck and beautifully landscaped back yard with water feature. The lake and community amenities, which include clubhouse, pool, picnic/grilling area, and boat docks with slips for each home are right down the street from this home. Come live the good life in Windemere! For more info contact Kelly Smith, Keller Wiliams Realty, 704-737-9234, www.thetempleteam.com.