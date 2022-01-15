4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $569,000

An Animal Lover's paradise sitting on 12.22 acres of privacy with new pasture fencing. Beautiful 4 BR, 2 BA, 2,136 square foot ranch style home with a two car garage and bonus indoor storage. New construction in 2017 conveniently located 6 miles from Statesville / I-40 corridor in Western Iredell County. Features an intricate stone fireplace, beautiful tile floors throughout the home, two custom tile showers and granite counter tops with solid red oak cabinets in the kitchen. Spacious open kitchen floor plan to include solid butcher block center island. No expense was spared to make this brick home maintenance free for many years to come.