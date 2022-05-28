4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $529,900

New construction in Brookemeade subdivision. PRIMARY ON MAIN. 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms, large loft, 2 Car Garage on .88 Acres. This home has large primary suite on the main floor. Additional primary suite on the second floor. Open floorplan with lots of storage and closets. Large kitchen with island. Beautiful cabinetry with SS appliances. Convection range w/air fryer feature and gas cooktop. 2nd-floor laundry. Granite counters throughout. Quiet, picturesque, private yard with trees. Room for a pool. Close to shopping, restaurants and interstate 77.