An Animal Lover's paradise sitting on 12.22 acres of privacy with new pasture fencing. Beautiful 4 BR, 2 BA, 2,136 square foot ranch style home with a two car garage and bonus indoor storage. New construction in 2017 conveniently located 6 miles from Statesville / I-40 corridor in Western Iredell County. Features an intricate stone fireplace, beautiful tile floors throughout the home, two custom tile showers and granite counter tops with solid red oak cabinets in the kitchen. Spacious open kitchen floor plan to include solid butcher block center island. No expense was spared to make this brick home maintenance free for many years to come.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $529,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man with previous convictions for possession of marijuana again faces drug charges, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
When clients walk into local attorney Dustin McCrary’s office, they are usually under stress.
State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 5-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. L…
- Updated
A Statesville man is accused of selling drugs that led to another person’s death. He was arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Big plans and tight budgets came into conflict as the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met last week for its fall and winter planning retreat.
- Updated
A Statesville native has been named president and CEO of newly-founded community development loan fund.
- Updated
OLIN—Survive and advance. Live to play another day. However you choose to say it, that’s what North Iredell did on Tuesday night in the first …
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.