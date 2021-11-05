You absolutely want to see this home! Great lot with lots of privacy but close to town. The home looks almost new and has only had one owner. With the primary bedroom on the main floor, this home is great for one floor living but with 3 additional bedrooms upstairs along with a bonus room.....it's a great home for a large crowd. New "Instaview door in door with dual ice makers" refrigerator to stay. Newly, expensive encapsulated crawlspace with dehumidifier system with a 25 year transferable warranty. An air booster fan has been installed in the crawl space for higher dryer efficiency. Newly installed variable speed fireplace blower. Newly installed back porch swing to remain. Desk in playroom to remain. All of this along with a wonderful open floor plan and a 2 story great room. Outside storage unit to remain.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $525,000
