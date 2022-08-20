Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/3.5-Bath McDowell plan features the primary suite on the main level. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and a huge, walk-in closet, and the primary bath features a luxury shower with bench seat. The designer kitchen has gray cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. Other wonderful extras include a butler's pantry, gas fireplace, drop zone, and quartz counters in all baths. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features three secondary bedrooms, a loft, and 144 SF of finished storage. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years.
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile.
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award.
TROUTMAN—Mitch Johnson got a water cooler bath at the end of Thursday night’s game.
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of Rockingham Countians were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville.
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 31-Aug. 6. For more information regarding specific plo…
New head coaches often inherit a rebuild. Not the case at Statesville.
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecas…