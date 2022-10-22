4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $500,000

Welcome home to 214 Hunters Hill Dr in beautiful Larkin Golf Club community. One of the larger lots in the neighborhood w/ immaculate curb appeal & low maintenance landscaping. Open floor plan home features upgrades such as crown molding on the lower level, wainscoting in entry way & dining area, custom blinds throughout w/ a gas log fireplace in the living area. You'll fall in love w/ the spacious kitchen & generously proportioned island. SS appliances, Granite counters & gorgeous cabinetry for plenty of storage. Large pantry, two storage closets in spacious laundry room that allows for extra storage. Get lost in the large primary bedroom with ensuite bath large w/ walk in closet. The main living level features two add'l bedrooms and a secondary bath. Large bedroom & bath on upper level. Upper level loft/bonus area just adds to the list of fine features of this home. Relax on back patio w/ golf course. Automated SunSetter Awning, outdoor kitchen, pavers & gorgeous sunrise views.