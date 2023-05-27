NEW CONSTRUCTION BEAUTY IN DESIRABLE STATESVILLE COUNTRY CLUB! Spacious Open Floor plan with Bright eat-in Kitchen. Soft close cabinetry and large pantry wall. Oversized dining space with a slider to enjoy nature, and another slider from the Huge Great Room to the elevated and covered Patio. Quiet-location Laundry Room off 2 car garage hall. Pella Windows. 9' ceilings. Crown molding, Granite, tile, LVP & carpet. Your Primary Wing has restful forest views from the large bedroom area. Double vanities, tile shower and a private toilet in the bath suite plus a spacious walk in closet. All bedrooms and baths on main level with a 450+ sq ft. Bonus room & vaulted ceiling, upstairs. PLUS a 450+ sq ft. walk-in attic space! Dual Zone thermostats. .56 acres of Serenity and Privacy on an enchanting forested lot ~ with a creek! Relax and commune with nature on the elevated back patio, immersed in a landscape of trees, green space, and a natural water feature!! A Special, Must-See home!