Welcome to this stunning, newly constructed home located in the serene Cool Springs area of Statesville, NC. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 2,806 square feet, this residence offers a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfortable living. With its open floor plan, the home creates a seamless flow from room to room, allowing for effortless entertaining and everyday convenience. The spacious 2-car garage provides ample storage and parking space. Situated in the county, yet not too far from city amenities, this property offers the best of both worlds—a tranquil setting and easy access to nearby conveniences. Prepare to be captivated by this beautiful home, built to fulfill your desires for contemporary living.