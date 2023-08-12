Welcome to this stunning, newly constructed home located in the serene Cool Springs area of Statesville, NC. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread over 2,806 square feet, this residence offers a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfortable living. With its open floor plan, the home creates a seamless flow from room to room, allowing for effortless entertaining and everyday convenience. The spacious 2-car garage provides ample storage and parking space. Situated in the county, yet not too far from city amenities, this property offers the best of both worlds—a tranquil setting and easy access to nearby conveniences. Prepare to be captivated by this beautiful home, built to fulfill your desires for contemporary living.
4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $489,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
City crews were clearing at least two toppled trees and restoring power to the downtown Statesville area on Monday following a powerful thunde…
Jeffrey Turman Walker, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
North Iredell’s stadium underwent a makeover this summer. New track. New football field.
The Iredell County Tax Collector mailed tax bills to Iredell County property owners on Aug. 4. Most taxpayers should receive their bill(s) thi…
Two Wilkes County firefighters dead of gunshot wounds. SBI and Wilkes County deputies investigating.
A Wilkes County woman was shot and killed Wednesday, and a man linked to her death shot and killed himself, authorities said Thursday. The man…