4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $460,000

Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 2-story Cypress plan has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and a little over 2,500 square feet. The designer kitchen has white cabinets with a matching island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The breakfast area has been bumped out to add extra dining space. The main floor also includes a study with French doors and guest suite. Upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft. Other wonderful extras in this home include a luxury primary bath with garden tub, shower and dual sinks, gas fireplace with slate surround, quartz counters in all baths, and composite stairs with square, wooden balusters. Ask about the SMART features included. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.