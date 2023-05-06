Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/3-Bath Cypress plan features a guest suite & full bath on the main level. The kitchen has white cabinets with a gray island, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The spacious family room includes a fireplace & study with French doors. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms, and a loft that leads to a balcony. The primary bath has a garden tub & separate tiled shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch and concrete patio. Other 'Extras' include metal stair balusters, composite treads, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.