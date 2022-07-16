4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $457,000

This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Wilmington plan features a beautiful kitchen with white cabinets and a contrasting gray island, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The study with French doors provides the perfect space for a home office, and the spacious family room includes a fireplace. Beautiful enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the first floor. The upstairs features the primary bedroom and 3 secondary bedrooms, as well as a loft. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the bath has a tiled shower, separate tub, and double-bowl vanity. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch, patio, front porch, or upstairs balcony. Other 'Extras' include an upgraded trim package and metal stair balusters. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.