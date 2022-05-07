4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $453,000

Brand NEW homes in a great location! Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. This Drexel plan has four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and almost 2,600 square feet. The wonderful main floor includes a study with French doors and a formal dining room with a tray ceiling. The stunning kitchen has white cabinets, including an easy-reach corner with Lazy Susan shelving, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven. Other extras are a gas fireplace, a beadboard drop zone in the mud room, a luxury primary bath with a tiled tub surround and tiled walk-in shower with seat, and a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath. Exciting outdoor space includes a Craftsman-style front porch, a covered rear porch, and a paver patio with fire pit and seating wall. Ask about the SMART features included in this home.