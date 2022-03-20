4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $450,000

Coined "The Diamond of Statesville" by Statesville's Mayor, this home of historical significance earned the 2012 Preservation and Appearance Award and is a Nationally registered historic home. This is a rare opportunity that you do not want to miss out on. This home's limitless potential is currently being maximized as a fully operational bed and breakfast. Offering 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, with a main level primary suite. Newly updated kitchen with beautiful granite kitchen island. You will love all of the historical details and gorgeous hardwoods throughout much of the home. Updated electrical, tankless water heater, roof, plumbing, and fixtures. Situated on a meticulously maintained, corner lot in the heart of Statesville. The wrap around porch is perfect for enjoying summer evenings. Convenient to I-77, I-40, downtown shopping and dining, and award-winning schools. Furnishings in home are being offered for sale as well.