4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $449,000

Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This Cypress plan has four bedrooms, three full baths, and almost 2,500 square feet. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. The breakfast area has been bumped out to add extra dining space. The main floor also includes a formal dining room with tray ceiling and guest suite with semi-frameless shower door in the bath. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft. Other wonderful extras in this home include a luxury primary bath, gas fireplace with slate surround, quartz counters in all baths, and composite stairs with square, wooden balusters. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.