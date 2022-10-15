4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $449,000

Brand NEW homes in a great location! Close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This Raleigh plan has four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,400 square feet. The primary suite is on the main and has a tray ceiling and luxury primary bath. An additional bedroom and full bath has been added to the second floor for a total of three secondary bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. White cabinetry with the soft-close feature and quartz counters are installed throughout the home. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven & microwave, and a designer range hood. Enjoy the outdoors on the spacious front porch or rear covered porch. Other extras include a tray ceiling in the foyer, gas fireplace with marble surround, and composite stair treads. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.