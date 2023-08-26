This 2-story 4 BR/3BA Cypress plan has been selected for this homesite, but you can make it your own by choosing all design features from our curated collections of the latest home elements. The kitchen comes standard with white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. The main floor includes a full guest suite with shower, a family room with fireplace, and a study with French doors. The second floor features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Price includes base price of the home, lot premium, and all structural options.