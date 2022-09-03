4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $447,000

Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman! This 4-bedroom/2.5 bath Raleigh plan features the primary suite on the main level. The primary bath has a luxury shower with bench seat & separate sink areas. The main level also features a dining room with tray ceiling, a designer kitchen with island, and a spacious family room with fireplace. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch or patio. The kitchen has stone gray cabinets, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. Metal stair balusters, composite treads, and upgraded trim add to the home's elegance. The second floor features three bedrooms, a full bath with a double bowl vanity, and a loft. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.