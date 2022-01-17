4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $445,000

This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home sits on 10 acres of land with beautiful year-round views. Many recent updates throughout! New barn door for upstairs entryway, new carpet downstairs, updated molding and chair railing, new wood floor finished upstairs, new flooring in upstairs bathroom. Basement has a finished living area complete with kitchen and laundry. Main level master suite has dual closets, jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, and walk-in tile shower. You will love the gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, built-in office niche, and updated cabinets. The rocking chair front porch is perfect for soaking in the beautiful views! New roof and HVAC added in 2020.