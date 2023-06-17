Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 2-story, 4-Bedroom/2.5-Bath Wilmington plan features a beautiful kitchen with stone gray cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The study with French doors provides the perfect space for a home office, and the spacious family room includes a fireplace. Beautiful enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the first floor. The upstairs features the primary bedroom and 3 secondary bedrooms, as well as a loft. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and the bath has a tiled shower with bench seat and double-bowl vanity. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch, patio, front porch, or upstairs balcony. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.