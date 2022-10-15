4 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $440,000

Brand NEW homes in great location! Close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This Wilmington plan has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 2,500 square feet. The main level features a study, tray ceilings in the dining room, fireplace with slate surround, and family room. The kitchen has beautiful white cabinets and granite countertops and includes stainless steel appliances including a gas cook top, wall oven & microwave with designer range hood. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, including primary with upgraded shower with semi-frameless door and tile surround. A spacious loft is also located on the second floor. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch. Other extras include metal balusters, composite stair treads, and double bowl vanity in secondary bath. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.